ALMATY Aug 14 KazMunaiGas Exploration
Production (KMG EP), Kazakhstan's
fourth-largest oil producer, said on Wednesday its first-half
net profit fell 68 percent, year-on-year, mainly due to an
impairment charge recognised in the first quarter.
The net profit came in at 38.8 billion tenge, or $257
million, on revenue of 384 billion tenge, which decreased 4
percent due to a drop of oil price and lower export volumes, the
company said in a statement.
The additional impairment charge of 56 billion tenge which
the company had to pay related mainly to the increase in export
customs duty from $40 per tonne of oil to $60, it said in a
statement.
KMG EP, the London-listed unit of Kazakh state oil and gas
company KazMunaiGas, said that earnings per share dropped by 67
percent to 570 tenge per Global Depositary Receipt, in the first
half of 2013 compared to January-June 2012.
The company, Central Asia's fourth-largest oil producer
whose core oil deposits are located in the Mangistau region in
western Kazakhstan, said last month its output grew by 1 percent
in the first half of 2013 year-on-year to 6.1 million tonnes
(249,000 barrels per day).