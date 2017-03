ALMATY Aug 14 KazMunaiGas Exploration Production , Kazakhstan's fourth-largest oil producer, said on Wednesday its first-half net profit fell 68 percent, year-on-year, mainly due to an impairment charge recognised in the first quarter.

The net profit came in at 38.8 billion tenge, or $257 million, on revenue of 384 billion tenge, which decreased 4 percent due to a drop of oil price and lower export volumes, the company said in a statement.