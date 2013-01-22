UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
ALMATY Jan 22 London-listed Kazakh oil company KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMG EP) lowered its crude output by 1 percent to 12.2 million tonnes in 2012, it said on Tuesday.
Production at Uzenmunaigas oil company, which makes part of KMG EP, was hit by months of industrial action in 2011. Output there slipped by 131,000 tonnes to 4.95 million tonnes in 2012, company data showed.
Oil output at other divisions of KMG EP was stable, it said.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.