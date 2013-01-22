ALMATY Jan 22 London-listed Kazakh oil company KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMG EP) lowered its crude output by 1 percent to 12.2 million tonnes in 2012, it said on Tuesday.

Production at Uzenmunaigas oil company, which makes part of KMG EP, was hit by months of industrial action in 2011. Output there slipped by 131,000 tonnes to 4.95 million tonnes in 2012, company data showed.

Oil output at other divisions of KMG EP was stable, it said.