SEOUL Nov 21 South Korea's central bank should consider lending foreign exchange to commercial banks to reduce foreign exchange funding costs and cushion them from external financial shocks, KB Financial Group's chairman said on Monday.

"Even if the capital adequacy and asset quality of financial institutions is good, dollar availability still exposes Korean banks to funding risks," Euh Yoon-dae said in a speech on global financial regulation in Seoul.

Euh said although technically the central bank now considers its about $310 billion foreign reserves untouchable by domestic banks, tapping them could help local banks facing issues in dollar funding due to paying higher premiums than their foreign peers.

Euh voiced concerns that local equity and foreign exchange markets could still be impacted severely by international turmoil sparked by factors like Europe's debt crisis.

Local banks built up $3.6 billion in committed foreign currency credit lines to stave off possible foreign currency liquidity problems, the country's top financial watchdog said earlier, calling for diversification of their foreign currency borrowings away from the United States and Europe.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)