SEOUL Oct 28 KB Financial Group , which owns South Korea's top mortgage lender Kookmin Bank, said on Friday its third-quarter net profit rose more than six-fold, helped by normalising loan-loss provisions, but it still fell short of forecasts.

The firm is expected to see earnings stabilise ahead after a brutal 2010 on massive job cuts and heavy provisioning against soured construction loans, analysts said.

Braving macro headwinds and pressure from the government's drive to curb household lending, KB could see slowing loan growth and falling credit costs next year, they added.

KB posted a net profit of 579 billion won ($519.2 million) for the three-month period ending September, compared with a 91 billion won profit in the prior-year period.

Fifteen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast an average net profit of 645 billion won.

KB said provisioning charges fell to 288 billion won in the third quarter compared to 644 billion won a year ago due to risk management efforts.

Its net interest margin was unchanged at 3.07 percent from the preceding quarter.

KB Financial shares ended up 4.17 percent on Friday before the earnings announcement, while the market closed up 0.39 percent. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)