SEOUL, Feb 9 South Korea's KB Financial Group swung to a profit in the fourth quarter but its results fell short of expectations on rising provisioning costs.

KB, the parent of the country's top lender Kookmin Bank, on Thursday reported a 219 billion won ($196.3 million) net profit for the October to December quarter, versus a net loss of 341 billion a year earlier.

That compared with an average forecast for a 351.4 billion won profit from 17 analysts in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

StarMine SmartEstimate, which places more weight on recent forecasts by top-rated analysts, forecast a lower profit at 243.1 billion won.

Analysts said the outlook for the firm was solid as efforts to deal with troubled loans were taking fruit.

"I think this year KB can maintain interest income, while pressure on impairment charges is easing due to preemptive actions on loans to troubled firms," said Hwang Seok-kyu, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.

KB said its loan-loss provisioning rose to 507 billion won from 288 billion won in the preceding quarter.

KB, which has ambitions to expand its life-insurance business, is looking at ING's Korean assets, banking sources in Seoul said earlier, with the prospective sale of ING's Asian insurance operations expected to attract heavy interest from its bigger rivals.

ING has an existing life insurance joint venture with KB Financial Group, KB Life Insurance.

($1 = 1115.7750 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)