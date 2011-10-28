SEOUL Oct 28 KB Financial Group , which owns South Korea's top mortgage lender Kookmin Bank, said on Friday its third-quarter net profit rose more than six-fold, helped by normalising loan-loss provisions, but it still fell short of forecasts.

KB posted a net profit of 579 billion won ($519.2 million) for the three-month period ending September, compared with a 91 billion won profit in the prior-year period.

Fifteen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast an average net profit of 645 billion won.

KB Financial shares ended up 4.17 percent on Friday before the earnings announcement, while the market closed up 0.39 percent.

($1 = 1115.250 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)