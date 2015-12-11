BRUSSELS Dec 11 Belgian financial group KBC will repay all the state aid it received at the height of the financial crisis before the end of the year, the group said on Friday, bringing to an end a long period of divestments and restructuring.

The group, which needed 7 billion euros ($7.7 billion) of state aid during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, has already repaid 5 billion and unwound 25 billion of collateralised debt obligations.

It also sold several units in accordance with an EU-mandated divestment plan.

KBC had said on Wednesday it would repay the remaining 2 billion euros to the Flemish regional government together with a 50 percent penalty before the end of the year.

That transaction would still leave it with a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 3.4 percentage points above the regulatory minimum of 10.25 percent, the group said. ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Holmes)