BRUSSELS Oct 27 Belgium's KBC said on
Thursday that its banking business KBC Bank met the new 9
percent core Tier-1 capital ratio target of the European Banking
Authority.
"Should these stress tests also have been applied to KBC
Group as a whole, also KBC Group would meet the 9 percent core
Tier-1 threshold," KBC said in a statement.
KBC, which received 7 billion euros in state aid to help it
through the 2008/2009 global financial crisis, said it had cut
its exposure to euro zone periphery countries to 6.7 billion
euros ($9.26 billion) at the end of September from 9.6 billion
euros at the end of June.
It had reduced this exposure by a further 1.6 billion euros
since September.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
