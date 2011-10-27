(Repeats with no changes to text)

BRUSSELS Oct 27 Belgium's KBC said on Thursday that its banking business KBC Bank met the new 9 percent core Tier-1 capital ratio target of the European Banking Authority.

"Should these stress tests also have been applied to KBC Group as a whole, also KBC Group would meet the 9 percent core Tier-1 threshold," KBC said in a statement.

KBC, which received 7 billion euros in state aid to help it through the 2008/2009 global financial crisis, said it had cut its exposure to euro zone periphery countries to 6.7 billion euros ($9.26 billion) at the end of September from 9.6 billion euros at the end of June.

It had reduced this exposure by a further 1.6 billion euros since September. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)