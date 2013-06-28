PRAGUE, June 28 KBC's Czech unit CSOB said on Friday it would pay a 13.3 billion crown ($665.57 million) dividend from 2012 profit and also raise core capital by 8.0 billion crowns to repay subordinated debt, strengthening its Core Tier 1 ratio.

The capital increase will come from KBC, CSOB's sole shareholder, CSOB investor relations chief Robert Keller said.

CSOB also said it would retain 2.4 billion crowns in profit. CSOB's Core Tier 1 ratio was 13.8 percent at the end of the first quarter. ($1 = 19.9830 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)