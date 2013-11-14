PRAGUE Nov 14 Net profit at Czech lender CSOB
dropped 7 percent to 10.8 billion crowns ($535.04 million) in
the first nine months of 2013, the KBC-owned bank said
on Thursday.
Net interest income fell 4 percent in that period, hit by a
low interest rate environment as the Czech central bank has kept
its base rate near zero for the past year.
Impairments on loans and receivables were down 7 percent in
the nine-month period, CSOB, the country's second biggest bank
by assets, said.
The bank's loan portfolio increased 6 percent, passing the
500 billion crown mark, boosted by mortgage lending, as well as
corporate and SME lending.
With interest rates at 0.05 percent for the past year, the
Czech central bank launched crown sales on the open market for
the first time in over a decade last Thursday to weaken the
currency and help counteract a slowdown in inflation.
($1 = 20.1854 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)