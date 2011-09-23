(Adds details)

PRAGUE, Sept 23 Moody's ratings agency lowered its outlook for KBC's Czech lender CSOB to negative from stable on Friday following a downgrade of the parent group earlier this week.

"The rating announcement reflects Moody's view of the weakened ability of KBC Bank to support CSOB going forward in case of need," said Moody's, which has an A1 long-term deposit ratings for CSOB.

Moody's cut its stance on Belgian banking and insurance group KBC's long-term senior debt and deposit ratings by one notch to A1, five levels below top rating Aaa.

It said it was worried that the bank may not be able to pay back the cash it was given during the credit crunch on time while maintaining its main capital ratio at 8 percent, following delays in KBC's asset sale programme.

In July, KBC scrapped a plan to float a minority stake of CSOB, and plans to instead sell businesses in Poland. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)