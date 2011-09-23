(Adds details)
PRAGUE, Sept 23 Moody's ratings agency lowered
its outlook for KBC's Czech lender CSOB to negative
from stable on Friday following a downgrade of the parent group
earlier this week.
"The rating announcement reflects Moody's view of the
weakened ability of KBC Bank to support CSOB going forward in
case of need," said Moody's, which has an A1 long-term deposit
ratings for CSOB.
Moody's cut its stance on Belgian banking and insurance
group KBC's long-term senior debt and deposit ratings by one
notch to A1, five levels below top rating Aaa.
It said it was worried that the bank may not be able to pay
back the cash it was given during the credit crunch on time
while maintaining its main capital ratio at 8 percent, following
delays in KBC's asset sale programme.
In July, KBC scrapped a plan to float a minority stake of
CSOB, and plans to instead sell businesses in Poland.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)