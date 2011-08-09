PRAGUE Aug 9 The second-largest Czech bank CSOB, a unit of Belgium's KBC , saw first-half net profit fall 13 percent to 6.2 billion crowns ($364.2 mln) after an 1.1 billion crown impact of a charge against its Greek bond holdings, it said on Tuesday.

The bank said it took a 1.3 billion crown pre-tax charge to bring the value of its Greek bonds maturing by 2020 to market levels as of June 30.

The bank said its loan portfolio grew by 4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, driven by mortgage lending and corporate loans. But on the bottom line, this was mitigated by a weaker trading result and the impairment charge.

KBC scrapped last month a plan to float a minority stake of CSOB, and plans to instead sell businesses in Poland. ($1 = 17.025 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)