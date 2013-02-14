BRIEF-Uniqa's 2016 pretax profit 225.5 mln eur, plans dividend increase
* Says 2016 written premiums fell 3.1 percent to 5.05 billion eur
BRUSSELS Feb 14 Belgian financial group KBC is talking to several parties who are interested in buying its KBC Germany and Antwerp Diamond Bank units, which the group still has to divest, KBC's chief executive said on Thursday.
"We have several parties interested in both files," Chief Executive Johan Thijs told a conference call.
Thijs said the divestment of the two units, the last in a string of sales the group had to make in exchange for the state aid it received, would have no impact on regulators allowing the group to repay state aid. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Says 2016 written premiums fell 3.1 percent to 5.05 billion eur
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Corporation (TCBFC) to 'A' from 'A-'. The agency also upgraded the National Long-Term Ratings of TCBFC and Taiwan Cooperative Securities Co., Ltd. (TCS) to 'AA+(twn)' from 'AA(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch affirmed TCBFC's Support Rating at '1', reflecting the extremely high proba
* Old Mutual Plc announces Trevor Manuel as chairman of Old Mutual Emerging Markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)