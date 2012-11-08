BRUSSELS Nov 8 Belgian financial group KBC posted a better-than-expected underlying profit in the third-quarter, driven by a strong performance of its core markets of Belgium and Central and Eastern Europe, the group said on Thursday.

Underlying net profit in the third quarter came in at 406 million euros ($517.85 million) above the 349 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The group gave no update about the repayment of state aid it received, reiterating that it aimed to pay back 4.67 billion euros by the end of 2013. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)