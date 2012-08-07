* Q2 underlying net profit 372 mln euros vs 354 mln expected
* Takes 1.2 bln euros impairment on assets for sale
* Irish loan loss provisions fall in Q2
BRUSSELS, Aug 7 Belgian financial group KBC
on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected underlying net
profit, driven by a good performance in its core domestic and
central European banking and insurance businesses.
In central and eastern Europe, KBC said loan loss provisions
fell, sending underlying net profit up 60 percent from the first
three months of the year.
In Belgium, KBC said customer deposits increased 5 percent
compared to the previous quarter and mortgage loans boosted loan
volumes.
Underlying net profit in the second quarter was 372 million
euros ($461.76 million), down from the 455 million recorded in
the first quarter but above the 354 million expected in a
Reuters poll of four analysts.
The group said it made an overall net loss of 539 million
euros in the second quarter, caused by a 1.2 billion euros
impairment on its businesses that are currently in the process
of being sold.
Though KBC has made all of the main divestments it agreed to
with European regulators in exchange for the financial aid it
received from Belgium at the height of the credit crisis, it
still needs to sell smaller units in Belgium, Germany, Russia
and Serbia.
KBC said the negative capital impact would be reversed
entirely once the divestments are closed.
KBC said it recorded 136 million euros in loan loss
provisions in its Irish business, down from 195 million in the
first quarter.
The group repeated its guidance that Irish loan
loss-provisions should be between 500-600 million euros for
2012.
Irish house prices fell by 1.1 percent in June after posting
their first rise since 2007 in the previous month, data showed
in late July, dampening hopes the market had hit bottom.
KBC said it reduced its exposure to sovereign debt in the
peripheral euro zone countries to 2.3 billion euros from 4.4
billion at the end of the first quarter.
($1=0.8056 euros)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ben Deighton and
Mike Nesbit)