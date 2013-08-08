(Adds details on derivatives, business units)
* Q2 net income 517 mln euros vs 372 mln expected
BRUSSELS Aug 8 Belgian financial group KBC
reported a better-than-expected net result in the
second quarter of 2013 on Thursday, helped by a boost in the
value of derivatives it holds in its Belgian unit.
In Belgium, the group said its net result rose by more than
two thirds compared to last year, boosted by a 21 percent
increase in fee and commission income and the sharply improved
value of its financial instruments.
In the Czech Republic, the group said its net result
slightly fell compared to last year, mainly due to lower net
interest income.
Overall, net income in the second quarter was 517 million
euros ($690 million), higher than the 372 million expected in a
Reuters poll of seven analysts. The group had posted a loss in
the same period last year.
The group said its loan loss impairments in Ireland, where
it has 15.6 billion euros outstanding in mortgages, and loans to
project developers, fell to 88 million euros in the second
quarter from 99 million in the first quarter.
Irish residential property prices in June recorded their
first annual rise since a property crash crippled the country's
economy in 2008.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Elizabeth Piper)