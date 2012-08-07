BRUSSELS Aug 7 Belgian financial group KBC
on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected underlying net
profit, driven by a good performance in its Belgian and central
European banking and insurance businesses.
Underlying net profit in the second quarter was 372 million
euros ($461.76 million) above the 354 million expected in a
Reuters poll of four analysts.
The group said that it made an overall net loss of 539
million euros in the second quarter, caused by a 1.2 billion
impairment on its businesses still available for sale.
KBC said the negative capital impact would be reversed
entirely once the divestments are closed.
($1 = 0.8056 euros)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ben Deighton)