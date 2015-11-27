TATA, Hungary Nov 27 K&H Group, the Hungarian unit of Belgian bancassurer KBC Groep, is not interested in bidding for a stake in state-owned MKB Bank , K&H's chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

The National Bank of Hungary took control of loss-making MKB after Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government bought it from Germany's BayernLB late last year. The central bank has been transforming MKB to prepare for its privatisation by cutting costs and spinning off distressed assets.

On Tuesday, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said the central bank aimed to create an ownership structure for MKB, Hungary's sixth-largest bank by assets based on 2014 data, that included both foreign and domestic investors.

"For us it would not make sense to buy a minority stake in another financial institution," K&H Chief Executive Hendrik Scheerlinck told Reuters in response to a question on the sidelines of a press briefing.

"As K&H, we are already the second-largest bank in this country, so it would only make sense if we would be able to acquire a bank or a portfolio as a whole and integrate it into our bank," he said. "In that sense we are not interested and will not be bidding for a part of MKB."

The central bank aims to sell all of MKB Bank, or at least 51 percent, deputy governor Nagy has said. He has added it wants MKB to be listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange within three to four years regardless of who buys it.

Hungary's OTP Bank, central Europe's largest independent lender, has already said it was not interested in buying MKB Bank.

Other major banks in Hungary include Austria's Erste Bank and Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit as well as state-owned Budapest Bank, a former unit of GE Capital. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)