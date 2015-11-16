BRUSSELS Nov 16 Belgian financial group KBC on Monday posted a better-than-expected net profit in the third quarter, as a strong performance in its traditional banking and insurance businesses made up for a weaker showing of its dealing room.

Net profit fell 1.3 percent in the third quarter to 600 million euros ($643.4 million), well above the 515 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

KBC said it remained committed to its dividend policy of paying out at least 50 percent of its profits from 2016 onwards. ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Anand Basu)