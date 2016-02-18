BRUSSELS Feb 18 Belgian financial group KBC
reported a net profit below analysts' expectations on
Thursday as the company took a goodwill impairment on its
operations in Bulgaria and Slovakia.
Net profit still almost doubled from a year earlier to 862
million euros ($960.5 million) in the fourth quarter, below the
1.228 billion expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
The group said the impairment was taken because of lower
value of its CSOB unit in Slovakia as well as CIBANK and DZI
Insurance in Bulgaria, adding the impairment would not affect
capital ratios.
($1 = 0.8974 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Anand Basu)