BRIEF-Stanbic IBTC Holdings reports fy pre-tax profit 37.21 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group gross earnings 156.43 billion naira versus 140.02 billion naira year ago
BRUSSELS Aug 7 Belgian financial group KBC's profit fell by less than expected in the second quarter as higher net interest income and increased loans and deposits partly made up for a hit from a new law on retail loans in Hungary.
KBC, which still owes 2 billion euros ($2.74 billion) of the 7 billion euros state aid it received at the height of the credit crisis, said on Thursday that underlying net profit dropped 41 percent in the second quarter to 287 million euros.
That was above the 241 million euro average expectation in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
The group said that a 231 million euro provision to cover the consequences of a new Hungarian act on retail loans had weighed on results in the April-June period. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
SANTIAGO, March 22 The Chilean unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc will invest $800 million in the country over the next three years and will open 55 to 60 new supermarkets, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, March 22 BM&FBovespa SA's planned takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados makes it tougher for rivals to enter Brazil's financial trading and clearing markets, and requires changes to gain approval, a member of antitrust watchdog Cade said on Wednesday.