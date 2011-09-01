BUDAPEST, Sept 1 KBC's Hungarian unit K&H does not need additional capital due to a surge in the value of the Swiss franc, which has boosted repayments on franc loans in the Hungarian banking sector, it said on Thursday.

K&H is the country's second biggest bank by assets.

"We had several stress calculations and based on both (the Basel) Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 calculations our capital is sufficient even after the past few weeks' Swiss franc firming," Chief Financial Officer Attila Gombas told a news conference.

The franc's strengthening weakens the capital position of franc lenders, but K&H had a strong capital adequacy ratio of 10.8 percent at the end of June according to the latest figures, Gombas said.

"As in the past, KBC will always (ensure that its Hungarian unit) meet the required capital levels," he added.

The adequacy ratio was down from 12.3 percent a year earlier as bank profits are cut by a new tax launched last year and an accumulation of non-performing loans due to the franc rise and low employment since the global crisis in 2008-2009.

The repayments of franc loans worth trillions of forints cut consumption and lending activity, clouding the growth prospects of Hungary and its banking sector.

The forint was bid at 240.05 against the franc at 1430 GMT, much weaker than levels around 150-160 where most of the loans were taken up years ago, even though firmer than record lows hit at 271.62 on August 10.

According to the Hungarian central bank's April stress tests, domestic banks could need additional capital worth more than 80 billion forints by the end of 2012 if the franc firms to 245 by the end of 2011 and 257 by the end of 2012.

Gombas said K&H did not yet have figures showing the impact of the franc's August surge on loans in its books.

The ratio of K&H's non-performing loans rose to 9.4 percent in the second quarter from 9.3 percent in the previous quarter and 7.5 percent in the same quarter last year, he said.

The extra tax, which also hinders Hungarian banks' capital generation, cut K&H's bottom line by 8 billion forints in the first half and its after-tax profit fell to 12.5 billion forints from 23 billion in the same period of 2010.

($1 = 188.87 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)