BUDAPEST Feb 16 Belgian financial group KBC's
Hungarian unit expects its bill under the special tax
levied on banks in Hungary to fall by about half next year if
legislation is changed as announced last week, a local executive
said on Monday.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, which has squeezed
banks for years to plug holes in the budget and cut household
debt, said he would cut the punitive tax from 2016 in return for
banks lending more to help recovery.
"We have heard the news, but the government is expected to
draft the legislation in the autumn," Attila Gombas, chief
financial officer at K&H Group, KBC's Hungarian unit, told a
news conference on the bank's fourth-quarter results.
He said the proposed cut in the rate and the base of the tax
would reduce the tax payable by K&H Group by about 40-50 percent
from nearly 16 billion forints ($60 million) last year.
K&H posted a net loss of 29.1 billion forints last year, hit
by provisioning for cost hikes on loans deemed by the courts and
the government as unfair.
($1=268.58 forints)
