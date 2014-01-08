BUDAPEST Jan 8 Belgian financial group KBC will not exit Hungary, the head of its business in the central European country said on Wednesday, despite a tough outlook for profitability and pressure from the authorities for consolidation.

Some bankers and analysts believe that after heavy losses over the past few years and calls from the Hungarian authorities for more banks to be owned locally, the time may be ripe for deals in the country's banking industry.

Central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, a former economy minister who launched Europe's highest bank levy to stabilise the state budget, said last month four foreign banks could leave Hungary in the next 6-18 months.

"We can rule that out completely," Hendrik Scheerlinck, head of KBC's K&H Bank told Reuters, when asked whether KBC had given any thought to leaving Hungary.

"We believe in Hungary, it is an important part of the strategy, and we have a clear growth strategy in this country," he said in an interview in his scenic office at K&H's headquarters on the banks of the Danube river. "We want and we will be an important player in financing the Hungarian economy."

K&H is one of the top three banks in Hungary by assets.

Austria's Erste Bank and Italy's UniCredit have already said they would not leave Hungary, while Austria's Raiffeisen Bank said on Wednesday it had decided not to sell its Hungarian unit for now.

Scheerlinck said there probably wouldn't be any major consolidation in the Hungarian banking sector until players had a clearer outlook on the return to profitability. But for now, he said the gap between Hungary and regional peers such as Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania was widening.

"I think it is going to be difficult for the banking sector as a whole to become profitable in 2014, and I hope that beyond that some profitability for the sector will be restored," he said.

"The sectoral taxes, the financial transaction levies, the other levies that are imposed on banks are no longer bearable to the bank sector as a whole," he said, adding that the level of taxation should be cut as the economy recovers.

CATALYST

Under Matolcsy, the central bank cut rates to a record low of 3 percent and launched a $12 billion stimulus programme to boost lending, which Scheerlinck said could be a catalyst in kick-starting lending to the corporate sector.

But households were still cautious and underleveraged on an international comparison, which Scheerlinck said would hopefully change as the economy recovers in 2014, driven partly by a rebound in Europe and Germany, Hungary's key export partner.

When asked about any potential risks stemming from a government plan to phase out foreign currency loans, Scheerlinck said an existing scheme to help borrowers by lowering their monthly payments for a limited time was the right way to go.

"The decision by parliament to extend the buffer account scheme is the right way to go. If we have to look for solutions it should be a further elaboration of that scheme," he said.

With a loan to deposit ratio of just 58 percent, Scheerlinck said K&H had abundant liquidity to expand lending, adding that it would maintain a policy of lending to leading sectors of economy such as trade, machinery, chemicals or agriculture.

"That is actually too low, we would be very happy to find more quality loans and we hope that that is something that we will be able to see in 2014," he said, adding that the ratio should hopefully rise towards 70-80 percent. (Editing by Mark Potter)