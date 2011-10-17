* Price includes 22.6 mln euro pre-completion dividend
BRUSSELS, Oct 17 Belgian financial group KBC
said it will sell its insurance subsidiary Fidea to
private equity firm JC Flowers for 243.6 million euros ($337.75
million).
KBC said the price included 22.6 million euros in
pre-completion dividend and was subject to pricing adjustment on
closing accounts.
The sale is part of KBC's agreement with the European
Commission to sell off non-core assets in exchage for the 7
billion euros in state aid it received at the height of the
credit crisis.
The bank said that, while the transaction would free up 0.1
billion euros in capital, because of reduced risk-weighted
assets of 1.8 billion euros, it would have a negative impact on
its income statement of 0.1 billion euros.
The group previously sold its private banking arm KBL to
Qatari-backed Luxembourg firm Precision Capital for 1.05 bln
euros on Oct 10.
After having shelved the sale of its Czech unit CSOB, KBC is
in the process of selling its Polish businesses insurer Warta
and Kredytbank .
Santander , the euro zone's largest lender, is said
to be interested in buying Kredytbank together with private
equity firm Apax.
KBC said it expects the Fidea sale to be completed in the
first quarter of 2012.
Credit Suisse, Deloitte and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
were involved in the deal on behalf of JC Flowers, while KBC was
advised by KBC Securities, Morgan Stanley, Eubelius and
Linklaters.
