By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS, Feb 8 Belgium's KBC reported a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter profit as solid performances in Belgium and most of eastern Europe were offset by one-off hits in Ireland, Greece and Hungary and for certain retail bonds.

KBC, which received 7 billion euros in state aid during the 2008-09 financial crisis, said on Thursday underlying net profit fell 4 percent to 161 million euros ($213.39 million), below the 219 million expected in a Reuters poll of 9 analysts.

It said it was making considerable progress on the sale of Poland's Kredyt Bank, the last major divestment required by the European Commission in return for KBC's receipt of state aid.

Its fourth quarter figures were the result of a series of impairments and provisions.

Continuing economic uncertainty in Ireland led to a loan loss provision of 228 million euros there.

It also set aside 71 million euros for a possible reimbursement of Belgian customers who bought its 5/5/5 product, a bond linked to the creditworthiness of 5 countries, one of them Greece. It would have to pay out if a credit event occurred.

The group took a further 85 million pre-tax hit on its Greek government portfolio, taking the total amount impaired to 71 percent.

KBC said it reduced its overall exposure to southern European government bonds by 1.9 billion euros to 4.8 billion euros at the end of 2011.

On the positive side, the group reported an increase in credit volumes in Belgium while deposits also were higher year-on-year.

In central and eastern Europe the loan book also increased but the result was tainted by an 82 million euros pre-tax impairment in Hungary. A new law was introduced there to help households pay off foreign currency loans at a discounted exchange rate, the shortfall to be covered by the bank.

KBC, which sold its Polish insurance unit Warta to unlisted German insurance company Talanx for 770 million euros last month , still plans to divest its small German business and its diamond bank unit in Antwerp by the end of this year.

KBC also said it would pay out a symbolic dividend of 0.01 euros per share. Payment of interest to the Belgian federal state and the Flanders region are conditional on it paying a dividend. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)