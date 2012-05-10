* Q1 underlying profit 455 mln eur vs 267 mln expected

* Profit boosted by stength in Belgium, E.Europe

* Irish problems remain, non-performing loans at 20.5 pct

* Sees 2012 Irish non-perf loans at top end of guidance

* Shares up 7 percent, among best perfotmers in Europe (Adds CFO, analyst comments, share price)

By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS, May 10 Belgian financial group KBC's net profit fell by far less than expected in the first quarter, as strength in its core markets Belgium and eastern Europe offset provisions for Ireland.

Shares in the group rose as much as 15.2 percent on Thursday, making it one of the strongest performers on the FTSEurofirst 300 Index of leading European shares.

At 1119 GMT, they were 7 percent higher, with the STOXX European banking index up 1 percent.

Underlying net profit fell 31 percent in the first quarter to 455 million euros, well above the 267 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

"They're reassuring on Belgian margins, deposits came back and loan losses in central Europe are still very low. In merchant banking the problem is Ireland and that's it," said Benoit Petrarque, analyst at Kepler Capital Markets who has a "buy" recommendation on KBC.

The group's Merchant Banking unit, loss-making in the last two quarters of 2011, reported an underlying net profit of 42 million euros as strong financial markets offset 195 million euros of provisions on Irish loan losses.

Customer deposits rose by 4 percent in Belgium and 3 percent in eastern Europe.

Sales of life insurance products rose 16 percent, even including the divestment of insurance group Fidea and private banking arm KBL. Excluding this sale, life insurance income increased by more than a quarter.

KBC cut its exposure to sovereign bonds in the euro zone periphery to 2.8 billion euros at the end of April, from 4.8 billion at the end of 2011. It also sold 2.2 billion euros of collateralised debt obligations and asset-backed securities.

The only stain was Ireland, where the group said non-performing loans rose to 20.5 percent from 17.7 percent in the final quarter of 2011.

Chief Financial Officer Luc Popelier told a conference call that a further decline in Irish house prices would mean the loan loss-provisions should be at the higher end of its 500-600 million euro guidance for 2012.

Economists polled by Reuters in April expect Irish property prices to fall by 13 percent this year and a further 5 percent in 2013.

KBC has agreed with the European Commission to divest a series of assets in exchange for the 7 billion euros in state aid it received in the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

It had completed the largest divestments, leaving it only needing to sell smaller assets such as Antwerp Diamond Bank, KBC Germany, Russia's Absolut Bank and Serbian subsidiary KBC Banka.

KBC said it remained committed to repaying 4.7 billion euros of the state aid it received, plus penalties, by the end of 2013 but gave no further update.

It paid back 500 million euros of the borrowed money in December. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield and Philip Blenkinsop)