BRUSSELS, Nov 10 Belgian banking and insurance group KBC on Thursday slid to a much deeper net loss than expected in the third quarter as Greece, Ireland, Bulgaria, Hungary and divestments cost it 1.3 billion euros ($1.77 billion).

KBC also said that by the end of the year it intended to pay back just 500 million euros of the 7 billion euros of state support it received during the credit crisis of 2008-2009.

It added it would incur a 15 percent penalty for doing so, well below the 50 percent to which this could increase.

"We intend to repay but be want to be cautious. We are in turbulent times and the main message we want to give is that we intend to do so and we can do so at the reduced cost," Chief Executive Jan Vanhevel told a conference call.

"We don't want to be overly optimistic but realistic," he said when asked why KBC was only paying back 500 million euros.

KBC said that due to good results in October, it expected an underlying net profit for the full year of 1.2-1.4 billion euros after achieving 900 million euros in the first nine months.

KBC's third-quarter underlying net loss was 248 million euros ($337 million), worse than the 83 million profit expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. KBC said that, excluding one-offs, the figure would have been 222 million euros.

KBC shares hit a 28-month low shortly after opening, down 7.5 percent, but were down 1.75 percent at 1316 GMT as hopes of new Greek and Italian governments being formed boosted stocks. The STOXX 600 Europe Banking Index was up 1.2 percent.

KBC's central European unit made a loss in the quarter as it took impairments on loans in Hungary, related to foreign currency mortgages, and Bulgaria as well as on Greek bonds.

The group said it also incurred higher impairment charges related to Irish real estate loans and had a weak dealing room result. Irish writedowns were set to be about 200 million euros per quarter, for the next couple of quarters.

KBC said the Irish economy had not improved and that austerity measures hit the financial strength of households.

Analyst Albert Ploegh at ING in Amsterdam said the Irish provisions were bigger than expected and that there was still some concern over the group's capital position.

"Taken together this causes some caution on KBC," he said.

KBC said its total tier 1 ratio stood at 14.4 percent with its core tier 1 ratio at 12.6 percent.

KBC cut its exposure to the government bonds of Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Greece and Spain to 5.1 billion euros from the 9.6 billion euros at the end of June. The group said it now had written down 58 percent of its Greek sovereign exposure.

In October, KBC sold its insurance subsidiary Fidea to private equity group JC Flowers for 243 million euros, after having parted with private banking arm KBL one week earlier in a 1.05 billion euros deal with Qatari-backed Luxembourg firm Precision Capital.

The group is still looking for buyers for its Polish subsidiaries Kredyt Bank and Warta.

Santander, the euro zone's largest lender, is said to be interested in buying Kredyt Bank in a joint deal with private equity firm Apax. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and David Cowell)