* Underlying Q2 net profit 528 mln euros, vs 442 mln poll

* Pro forma Tier 1 ratio at 14.3 percent

* May face higher loan-loss provisions in Ireland (Adds detail, analyst comments, byline)

By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS, Aug 9 Belgian banking and insurance group KBC posted underlying second-quarter net profit ahead of expectations, as a strong performance in Belgium and central Europe helped offset losses on Greek bonds.

Underlying net profit was 528 million euros ($744 million), compared with a forecast for 442 million in a Reuters poll, the group said on Tuesday. It had an impairment of 102 million euros after tax on its portfolio of Greek bonds.

KBC said its performance in Belgium was underpinned by an increase in mortgages and deposits.

"The interest margin remains at a nice level: among peers in the Netherlands you see this coming under pressure," said Rabobank International analyst Cor Kluis, who has a buy recommendation on the stock.

KBC said it might face higher loan loss provisions in Ireland over the coming quarters, as austerity measures started to hit households and pressure remained on asset prices.

Its overall non-performing loan ratio rose slightly to 4.3 percent, driven by a worsening performance in Ireland.

KBC shares were up 5.2 percent at 21.59 euros at 1215 GMT, having traded in a 19.86-21.95 range in a volatile market.

Its pro forma Tier 1 ratio, which includes the effect of divestments for which it has signed a sale agreement, stood at 14.3 percent, up from 13.7 percent in the first quarter.

At the end of the second quarter, KBC had an exposure of 500 million euros to Greece, 2.2 billion to Spain and 6.1 billion to Italy.

In July, KBC amended the disposal plan it had to agree with the European Commission in exchange for approval of a 7 billion euro state aid package it received at the height of the credit crisis.

Instead of floating Czech and Hungarian assets, the group will now sell Polish units Kredyt Bank and Warta.

KBC gave no further update on the sale of its private banking arm KBL, repeating it had received several non-binding offers and hoped to close the deal by the end of 2011.

Sources told Reuters in early August that private equity firm KKR was one of the companies shortlisted to close the KBL deal.

Under its divestment plan, KBC has agreed the sales of banking unit Centea, its British brokerage Peel Hunt, and its Asian derivatives business.

($1 = 0.7099 euro)

