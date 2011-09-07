BRUSSELS, Sept 7 Belgian banking and insurance group KBC plans to negotiate repayment of at least some state aid and has appointed investment bank Rothschild to advise it, Belgian business daily De Tijd said on Wednesday.

KBC received 7 billion euros ($9.86 billion) from Belgium's central government and the Dutch-speaking region of Flanders in exchange for securities to help it through the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

It is entitled to convert the 3.5 billion euros it received from the federal government into shares from December 2011, at which point the state could ask for cash instead, and get 115 percent of the amount given -- 4.025 billion euros.

If KBC itself decides to buy back the securities it has issued to the government, it would need to pay 150 percent of the aid it received -- 5.25 billion euros.

It is obliged to pay this higher amount to Flanders for the 3.5 billion euros it received from them in 2009.

KBC is paying annual interest of 8.5 percent for the aid.

KBC said on Wednesday that the conversion option, which could involve the central government receiving less than 150 percent of the aid it provided, was "not a secret".

"But today we are negotiating neither with the federal government nor with the Flemish government," a KBC spokeswoman said.

KBC still has a number of businesses to divest, notably its private bank KBL and its Polish units Kredyt Bank and insurer Warta.

De Tijd said KBC was also considering a capital increase, although not until its share price recovered. Tuesday's closing level of 15.8950 euros is 38 percent lower than at the end of 2010. (Writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter) ($1=.7097 Euro)