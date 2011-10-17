BRUSSELS Oct 17 Belgian financial group KBC will sell its subsidiary the insurance firm Fidea to private equity firm JC Flowers for 243.6 million euros ($337.75 million), the company said on Monday.

KBC said the price included 22.6 million euros in pre-completion dividend and was subject to pricing adjustment on closing accounts.

The bank said that, while the transaction would free up 0.1 billion euros in capital, because of reduced risk-weighted assets of 1.8 billion euros, it would have a negative impact on its income statement of 0.1 billion euros.

KBC said it expects the sale to be completed in the first quarter of 2012.

Credit Suisse, Deloitte and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton were involved in the deal on behalf of JC Flowers, while KBC was advised by KBC Securities, Morgan Stanley, Eubelius and Linklaters. ($1 = 0.721 Euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)