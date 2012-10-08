UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BRUSSELS Oct 8 Belgian banking group KBC said on Monday that it was not an option to sell its Irish business KBC Bank Ireland, a largely non-retail bank with a sizeable residential mortgage business.
"It is presently not an option to sell our Irish business," Chief Executive Johan Thijs told a press conference on Monday.
KBC recorded 136 million euros in loan loss provisions in its Irish business during the second quarter, down from 195 million in the first quarter.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts