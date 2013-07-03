BRUSSELS, July 3 Belgian lender KBC
said on Wednesday it will pay back part of the regional aid it
received during the financial crisis, just a day after it
announced the payment would be delayed due to an issue with
loans to shareholders.
The Belgian regulator had said KBC must transfer part of the
loans made to shareholders Cera and KBC Ancora to other
financial institutions before it is allowed to pay back the
regional aid.
KBC said it has now reached a deal to transfer loans worth
300 million euros ($391.04 million) made to KBC Ancora to
another financial institution, clearing the way for it to pay
back 1.17 billion euros of state aid to the Flemish region.
($1 = 0.7672 euros)
(Reporting By Ben Deighton, Editing by Ethan Bilby)