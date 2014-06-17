BRUSSELS, June 17 Belgian financial group KBC may repay the state aid it owes to the Flemish regional government even sooner than 2017, but it remained cautious in its outlook because of uncertainty over future regulatory requirements regarding its capital.

"What we are saying is that by 2017 the state aid will be gone," Chief Executive Officer Johan Thijs told analysts at the group's investor day.

The group said earlier on Tuesday that it aimed to repay all of its outstanding state aid by the end of 2017, three years earlier than initially planned. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Adrian Croft)