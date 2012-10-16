BRUSSELS Oct 16 Belgian financial group KBC said on Tuesday it had sold 18.2 million of its treasury shares in a placement with institutional investors, generating gross proceeds of 350 million euros ($452.76 million).

The group said the sale added 0.3 percent to its solvency levels and added that its common equity ratio under Basel III was now expected to be 9.5 percent on a fully loaded basis at the end of 2013. ($1 = 0.7730 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)