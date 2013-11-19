BRUSSELS Nov 19 KBC Ancora and Cera, two large shareholders of Belgian financial group KBC, sold part of their stakes in the group in a private placement at 39.15 euros per share, below Monday's closing price.

Holding group KBC Ancora and cooperative Cera announced late on Monday that they would reduce their stakes in KBC to pay down outstanding loans owned to the group.

KBC Ancora said it sold 4.7 million shares for total proceeds of 184 million euros ($248.86 million), translating to a price of 39.15 euros per share, 3.76 percent below Monday's closing price.

Cera said it sold 14.1 million shares in KBC for 552 million euros, also implying a price of 39.15 per share.

KBC's shares, suspended while the transactions were taking place, opened down 2.6 percent at 39.62 euros later on Tuesday.

KBC said that as a result of the transaction its loans were reduced by 700 million euros.

Following the sale, KBC Ancora has an 18.6 percent stake in KBC whereas Cera owns 2.7 percent. ($1 = 0.7394 euros)