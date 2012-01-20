* Germany's third-largest insurer to pay 770 mln euros

* KBC to increase tier-1 ratio by slightly less than 0.7 pct

* Deal is part of divestments agreed with EU

* KBC shares hit two-month high (Adds analyst comment, background)

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 Belgian banking and insurance group KBC is selling its Polish insurance unit Warta to Germany's third-largest insurance company Talanx for 770 million euros ($993 million), part of a series of sales required by EU regulators.

KBC shares hit a two-month high after the announcement, rising as much as 10.1 percent.

KBC, which received 7 billion euros in state aid during the 2008-09 financial crisis, said on Friday that the deal would boost its tier 1 capital ratio by slightly less than 0.7 of a percentage point and its profit by 0.3 billion euros.

Talanx, which is planning a stock market listing and which owns a 50.2 percent stake the world's third-biggest reinsurer, Hannover Re, will take control of a business with 1.5 million customers and 2,765 staff.

The takeover, which requires regulatory approval, will make Talanx the second-biggest insurance group in Poland behind PZU and throw a spotlight on the insurer's integration skills, following the German company's move last month to take a majority stake in Europa Group.

"Warta is big but was undermanaged by KBC," said an investment banker familiar with the companies.

"If Talanx comes with a new vision and tighter management, the price can be justified," he said of the transaction.

The deal reduces Talanx's dependence on German business and reinsurance and may burnish its equity story in the run-up to its initial public offering, for which no date has been set yet.

Talanx in the past said an IPO could be justified by a large acquisition but on Friday demurred when asked if the Warta deal brought forward plans for a stock market listing.

"A flotation depends on lots of factors," a Talanx spokesman said.

POST-CRISIS DIVESTMENTS

The deal, set to be completed in the second half of 2012, should be among the last KBC carries out under a plan agreed with the European Commission in return for receiving state aid.

The Belgian group still has to sell its Polish banking subsidiary Kredyt Bank, along with its relatively small German business, its diamond bank unit in Antwerp and its operations in Serbia and Russia.

It has already sold its private banking arm to Qatar-backed Precision Group, its British brokerage Peel Hunt, its Asian derivatives operations as well as Belgian insurance and bank units Fidea and Centea.

Proceeds from these sales helped it pay back 500 million euros to the Belgian federal state at the end of 2011.

At 1030 GMT, KBC shares were up 4.8 percent at 12.14 euros, making them among the strongest gainers in the STOXX European banking index, which was up 0.4 percent.

Petercam analyst Matthias De Wit, who has an 'Add' rating on the stock, said the market had not been sure whether KBC would be able to sell Warta at a reasonable price.

"The price tops expectations, definitely, if you take into account the recent depreciations of eastern European currencies, including the Polish zloty," he said, adding he had raised his target price for KBC to 14.60 euros from 14.20 euros.

Selling Kredyt Bank would be more challenging, given buyers will be banks, many of which are under capital constraints.

"I'm confident that over time a deal will be announced at a reasonable price as well," he said.

Polish daily Rzeczpospolita wrote on Monday that KBC was not satisfied with the bids and might scrap the sale.

Talanx already operates in the rapidly growing Polish market through two companies active in motor, general liability, property and life insurance. The bancassurance arrangements between Warta and Kredyt Bank will continue for the foreseeable future, the Talanx spokesman said.

It has working closely with its Japanese insurance partner Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co, with which it made a joint bid for Europa Group last month.

Meiji Yasuda is also set to take 30 percent of the Warta shares after the deal closes later this year.

Talanx and Meiji Yasuda are also jointly looking for other takeover targets in central Europe and Latin America. ($1=0.776 euros) (Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Will Waterman)