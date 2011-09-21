* KBC has had to change its agreement with the EU already

* Agency worried KBC might not be able to pay on time (Adds KBC comment)

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 Ratings agency Moody's has cut its stance on Belgian banking and insurance group KBC , saying uncertainty has increased over whether the bank can pay back on time the aid it received in the credit crunch.

The ratings agency said on Wednesday it had cut KBC Bank's long-term senior debt and deposit ratings by one notch to A1, five levels below top rating Aaa.

It said it was worried that the bank may not be able to pay back the cash it was given during the credit crunch on time while maintaining its main capital ratio at 8 percent, following delays in KBC's asset sale programme.

"The decision by Moody's does not come as a surprise, it is in line with expectations. Their rating is now in line with that of Fitch and S&P," said a KBC spokesperson.

KBC has already amended the asset sales plan it had agreed with the European Commission in exchange for the 7 billion euros ($9.59 billion) it received in state aid.

Under the revised deal it has scrapped the planned flotation of its Czech and Hungarian assets, and the new agreement came after its sale of its private banking arm KBL ran aground. ($1=.7297 euro) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)