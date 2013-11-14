* Sees Q4 Irish provision of 775 mln euros
Forecasts 150-200 mln in 2014, 50-100 in 2015, 2016
Underlying net profit 457 mln euros vs 380 mln euros
expected
Shares up 3.5 pct, best performer among European banks
(Adds shares, more on Irish clean-up, underlying profit)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Nov 14 Belgian financial services
group KBC said it would need to set aside far less in
future to cover potential losses on Irish loans after revealing
a hefty 775 million euro ($1.04 billion) provision for the
fourth quarter.
The group said it was making the higher than expected
provision as it sought to clean up its books ahead of a health
check of European banks.
KBC has been hit by the property crash in Ireland, where it
has 15.5 billion euros of outstanding residential mortgages and
loans to developers and companies, but said it would be
profitable in the country from 2016.
It said it expected provisions of 150-200 million euros in
2014 to cover potential losses on Irish mortgages and loans, and
between 50 and 100 million euros in Irish provisions in both
2015 and 2016.
Shares in KBC, which received 7 billion euros of Belgian
state aid during the financial crisis in 2008-2009, hit a
five-year high after the group announced the smaller provisions
going forward and easily beat forecasts with a 23 percent rise
in net profit for the quarter.
Euro zone banks are expected to issue more debt, increase
loan provisions and speed up asset sales while the European
Central Bank conducts its asset quality review (AQR) of risks at
128 lenders before it takes over supervising them next year.
"KBC is taking this upfront. It means there shouldn't be any
nasty surprise from AQR 12 months down the line," said Dirk
Peeters, banking analyst at Bank Degroof.
KBC shares jumped as much as 4.2 percent to 41.00 euros,
making them the strongest performers in the STOXX 600 European
banking index, which was up 0.2 percent.
The group said the additional provisions this year were due
to reclassifying 2 billion euros of Irish restructured mortgages
as more likely to default.
It was also expecting a slower-than-expected recovery of
small businesses in Ireland, leading to greater impairments on
its corporate loans.
The group had previously forecast a loan-loss provision of
between 300 and 400 million euros for the whole year. It took
286 million euros of loan loss impairment for KBC Bank Ireland
in the first nine months.
The new provisions come even as Irish residential property
prices rose by their fastest annual rate in six years in
September, although they are still more than 45 percent down on
peak 2007 levels.
KBC reported an underlying net profit of 457 million euros,
substantially for the fourth quarter, much higher than the 380
million euros forecast by a Reuters poll.
KBC increased net interest income, sold more non-life
insurance and face lower provisions in Belgium, its biggest
market.
The group said it was still on course to pay off state aid
by 2020, although it has the option of accelerating repayments.
KBC sold a series of assets, under an agreement with the
European Commission, to focus on its main markets Belgium, the
Czech Republic as well as smaller interests in Bulgaria,
Hungary, Ireland and Slovakia.
KBC has already repaid all the 3.5 billion euros it received
from the Belgian federal state and a first tranche of the
remainder it owes the Flemish regional government.
($1 = 0.7460 euros)
