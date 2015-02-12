BRUSSELS Feb 12 Belgian financial group KBC
on Thursday posted a better-than-expected adjusted net
profit for the final quarter of 2014 as interest income expanded
and loans and deposits grew in its main markets.
Net profit, adjusted for one-offs, for the fourth quarter
came in at 477 million euros ($539.8 million), unchanged from
the third quarter and above the 443 million expected in a
Reuters poll of nine analysts.
The group said that it would pay a dividend of 2 euros this
year but repeated that it would not pay a dividend for its 2015
results as it aims to avoid a coupon payment for the state aid
it still holds.
The group, which needed 7 billion euros ($7.93 billion) of
state aid during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, has already
repaid 5 billion and unwound 25 billion euros of collateralised
debt obligations over past quarters.
($1 = 0.8825 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)