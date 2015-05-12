BRUSSELS May 12 Belgian financial group KBC
on Tuesday reported better-than-expected net profit in
the first quarter, caused by a strong improvement in the
company's insurance business and its international markets unit
swinging to a profit.
Net profit, adjusted for one-off items, rose by 51 percent
in the first quarter from the same period last year to 510
million euros ($570.49 million), well above the 384 million
euros expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
The group said its combined ratio - costs plus claims as a
percentage of revenues, a key profit indicator in the non-life
sector - fell to 82 percent in the first quarter due to a mild
winter across all regions.
($1 = 0.8940 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)