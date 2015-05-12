BRUSSELS May 12 Belgian financial group KBC on Tuesday reported better-than-expected net profit in the first quarter, caused by a strong improvement in the company's insurance business and its international markets unit swinging to a profit.

Net profit, adjusted for one-off items, rose by 51 percent in the first quarter from the same period last year to 510 million euros ($570.49 million), well above the 384 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The group said its combined ratio - costs plus claims as a percentage of revenues, a key profit indicator in the non-life sector - fell to 82 percent in the first quarter due to a mild winter across all regions.

($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)