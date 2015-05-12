(Adds details on business units)
BRUSSELS May 12 Belgian financial group KBC
on Tuesday reported better-than-expected net profit in
the first quarter due to a strong improvement in the company's
insurance business and a return to profit for its unit grouping
smaller markets such as Ireland.
Net profit, adjusted for one-off items, rose by 51 percent
in the first quarter from the same period last year to 510
million euros ($570.5 million), well above the 384 million euros
expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
The group said its combined ratio - costs plus claims as a
percentage of revenues, a key profit indicator in the non-life
sector - fell to 82 percent in the first quarter due to a mild
winter across all regions, meaning fewer claims.
KBC's International Markets business, which consists of
units in Bulgaria, Hungary, Ireland and Slovakia, swung to a net
profit of 24 million euros from a 28 million euro loss in the
same period last year.
The group recorded a sharp decrease in impairment losses in
the first quarter, mainly because of declines in Ireland and the
Czech Republic.
The group, which has 14.4 billion euros of loans and
mortgages outstanding in Ireland, said loan loss provisions in
the country fell to 7 million euros from 41 million euros in the
previous quarter.
"Impairment charges were very low, probably in an
unsustainable way," Chief Executive Johan Thijs said in a
statement about such charges across the group.
KBC kept its guidance for Irish loans losses of between 50
and 100 million euros in 2015 and 2016.
($1 = 0.8940 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath
and Philip Blenkinsop)