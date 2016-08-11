BRUSSELS Aug 11 Belgian financial group KBC on Thursday posted a year-on-year rise in net profit in the second quarter, as loan and deposit volumes grew in most of its core markets and it kept costs low.

Net profit rose some 8.3 percent in the second quarter to 721 million euros ($805.00 million), well above the fall to 603 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The group said it would pay an interim dividend of 1 euro in November 2016 as part of its policy to pay out at least half of its consolidated profits.

The group lowered its guidance for impairments in Ireland, where KBC still has some 14 billion euros of loans outstanding, to a range of 0 to 40 million euros for 2016.

Its previous guidance for Irish loan losses was 50 to 100 million euros. ($1 = 0.8957 euros)