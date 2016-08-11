(Adds details on business units)
BRUSSELS Aug 11 Belgian financial group KBC
on Thursday posted a year-on-year rise in net profit in
the second quarter, as loan and deposit volumes grew in most of
its core markets and it kept costs low.
Net profit rose some 8.3 percent in the second quarter to
721 million euros ($805.00 million), well above the 603 million
expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Customer deposits were higher in all of the group's markets,
including at its main businesses in Belgium and the Czech
Republic, with only Hungary and Ireland showing a year-on-year
fall in loans.
KBC said operating expenses fell by 1 percent mainly because
of lower spending on staff and its headquarters.
The numbers also included an 84 million euro after-tax gain
on the sale of the group's stake in Visa Europe.
The group said it would pay an interim dividend of 1 euro in
November 2016 as part of its policy to pay out at least half of
its consolidated profit.
The group lowered its guidance for impairment in Ireland,
where KBC still has some 14 billion euros of loans outstanding,
to a range of 0 to 40 million euros for 2016.
Its previous guidance for Irish loan losses was 50 to 100
million euros.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)