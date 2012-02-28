LONDON Feb 28 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it had been invited
to invest up to 80 million euros ($110 million) in Bank
Zachodni, the Polish unit through which Spain's Santander
is buying Kredyt Bank.
"Through the project, the EBRD will support a strategic
acquisition in Poland with the aim to foster competition," the
EBRD, whose role it is to support the banking sector in the
region, said in an emailed statement.
Reuters had first reported last week that Santander had been
looking to team up with the EBRD to buy Kredyt Bank from Belgian
lender KBC. The deal between the two banks was announced earlier
on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7466 euros)
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema)