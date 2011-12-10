BRUSSELS Dec 10 Spain's Santander
has made a new bid for KBC's 80 percent stake
in Poland's Kredyt Bank, Belgian newspaper De Tijd
said in an article published on Saturday, citing unnamed
investment bankers.
An earlier bid by Santander was rejected on price, a Polish
newspaper said in November.
The sale may happen in the coming weeks, the paper said.
A spokesman for Belgium-based KBC said the bank did not
comment on the sale process, while no comment was immediately
available from Santander.
In October, sources told Reuters that Santander was planning
to join forces with private equity firm Apax to buy KBC's stake
in Kredyt Bank, worth about $1 billion.
In July, KBC said it would scrap the stalled flotations of
its Czech and Hungarian subsidiaries, and would instead sell its
businesses in Poland in order to repay state aid.
KBC received 7 billion euros ($9.36 billion) in state aid to
help it through the global financial crisis.
($1 = 0.7482 euros)
(Writing By Ben Deighton; additional reporting by Sonya Dowsett
in Madrid; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)