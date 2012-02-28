BRUSSELS Feb 28 Belgian financial group
KBC and Spain's top lender Banco Santander
have agreed to merge their Polish units Bank Zachodni WBK and
Kredyt Bank, creating a combined bank worth 5 billion euros, the
pair said on Tuesday.
KBC, which took 7 billion euros ($9.3 billion) from Belgium
and the region of Flanders during the 2008-09 financial crisis,
will initially hold a 16.4 percent stake in the merged bank,
with Santander holding 76.5 percent. Other minority investors
will hold the remaining 7.1 percent.
KBC said it will divest its stake over time.
