Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRUSSELS, April 26 Belgian banking and insurance group KBC said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Serbian unit KBC Banka to Societe Generale Srbija and Telenor Serbia.
Telenor will buy all of KBC Banka's shares, while Societe Generale Srbija will acquire KBC Banka's key assets and deposits, KBC said in a statement.
All the parties involved agreed not to disclose any financial details of the transaction. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)