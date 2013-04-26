BRUSSELS, April 26 Belgian banking and insurance group KBC said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Serbian unit KBC Banka to Societe Generale Srbija and Telenor Serbia.

Telenor will buy all of KBC Banka's shares, while Societe Generale Srbija will acquire KBC Banka's key assets and deposits, KBC said in a statement.

All the parties involved agreed not to disclose any financial details of the transaction. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)